Ubex (UBEX) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $656,737.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.53 or 0.00447627 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

