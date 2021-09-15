Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.98 million and $38,415.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.16 or 0.07394706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00385248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.01354382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00556334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00561229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00325592 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

