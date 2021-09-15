UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

