UBS Group Reiterates GBX 9,200 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,129 ($106.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.25. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,961.27.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

