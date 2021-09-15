Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UELKY stock remained flat at $$22.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

