Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

