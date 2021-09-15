UMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $709.51 million and $85.00 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $11.30 or 0.00023639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,693,972 coins and its circulating supply is 62,761,320 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.