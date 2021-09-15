Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNBLF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

