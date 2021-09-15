Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Tops $4.99 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1,809.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00184497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.35 or 0.07402194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.78 or 0.99889131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00893727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

