Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.18

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $564,298.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

