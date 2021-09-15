Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $22.13 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $22.13 or 0.00046587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and $40,472.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00180704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.33 or 0.99698766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.66 or 0.07179375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00860812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

