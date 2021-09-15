UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $18.30 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.