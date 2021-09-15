Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Trading Up 1.6%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 4,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 77,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

