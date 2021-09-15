United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.