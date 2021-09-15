United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,285,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS stock opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

