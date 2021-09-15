United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

