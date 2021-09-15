United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 5.4% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.76. 161,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,667,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

