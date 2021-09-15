UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.39. 100,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

