Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Universal Display worth $45,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

