UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $38,433.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

