Uquid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.00 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $130.00 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $13.00 or 0.00027064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00805647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

