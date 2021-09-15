Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.70

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 722000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $860.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

