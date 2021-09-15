Urus (URUS) Price Tops $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

