USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

