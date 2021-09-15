USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005507 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012496 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.