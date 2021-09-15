Utrust Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Utrust has a market cap of $176.51 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00148561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00837644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.