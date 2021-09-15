Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $94.60 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $94.60 million and $1.54 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

