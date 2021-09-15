Validity Hits Market Cap of $29.89 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00014161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00816124 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,397,438 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,793 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

