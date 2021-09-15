Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 351.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

