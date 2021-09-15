Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,817 shares.The stock last traded at $29.87 and had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. Research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

