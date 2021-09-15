Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,414,946 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Vale worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

VALE opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

