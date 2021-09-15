Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,649 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $36,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

