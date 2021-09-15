Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,649 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $36,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.16 and a 200 day moving average of $542.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

