Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,935 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

