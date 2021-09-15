Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,757 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.38 and a 200 day moving average of $354.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.