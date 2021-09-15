Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 67,714 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Livent worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

