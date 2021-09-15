Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 906,325 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.27% of AXT worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AXT by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

