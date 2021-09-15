Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.42% of GDS worth $62,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in GDS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 147.8% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 51.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.