Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

