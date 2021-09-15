Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,143,210 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $44,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

EQNR stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

