Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,414,946 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Vale worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,712,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 129.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.