Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,917,555 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.28% of McEwen Mining worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

