Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 19,712 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 22,426.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD opened at $333.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.96.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

