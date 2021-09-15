Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,705 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $229.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.