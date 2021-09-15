Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,839,992 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.46% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.