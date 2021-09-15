Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,839,992 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.46% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $46,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

