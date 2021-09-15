Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 50,306 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $61,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.