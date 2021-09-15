Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 58,949 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,090,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 176,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 51.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in CNH Industrial by 30.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

