Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 667,069 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.80% of EQT worth $49,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

