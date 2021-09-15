Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.